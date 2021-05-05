Local counties release Q1 sales tax results

(WETM) – Chemung, Steuben, and Schuyler Counties have released their Q1 sales tax results.

Chemung County reported a modest gain compared to 2020, seeing an increase of one-tenth of one percent in sales tax collections with a gross revenue of $15.5 million.

Steuben County reported a sales tax gain of 3.7 percent by collecting $14.4 million in the first quarter.

Schuyler County was the only county of the three to report a decline in sales tax revenue after its tourism industry was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schuyler County reported a dip of 7.1 percent (approx. $200,000) with $2.3 million in revenue.

Sales tax revenue for local governments in New York State declined by 3.9 percent in the first quarter compared to the same period last year, according to State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli. Sales tax collections from January through March totaled $4.3 billion, which was $173 million less than the first quarter of 2020.

“Although collections remain down compared to last year, there are signs of improvement as the state continues to recover from the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” DiNapoli said. “Local officials are cautioned to monitor their budgets closely because the pandemic’s trajectory and its effect on our state’s fiscal recovery remain uncertain.”