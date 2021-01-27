Local CPA shares response to tax filing delay

While many local tax professionals are open to prepare your tax returns, the IRS will not begin processing returns until February 12th. This comes as a two week postponement this year and many in financial hardship are concerned about their tax return delay. A local CPA shared what he thinks is helping individuals struggling financially with this delay in tax refunds.

“The stimulus checks, most of which I do believe have been issued, will help alleviate that pressure. So people that were counting on refunds on their tax returns probably already received stimulus checks, so that’s a good bridge,” said Louis Nessle who works out of Corning.

The IRS is urging taxpayers to file electronically and to use direct deposit to help speed up the refund process.

