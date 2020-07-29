Local daycare reacts to changing Covid-19 regulations and Child Care Grants

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Bipartisan legislation is making its way through the halls of Congress to keep our child care centers open.

The bill being introduced is backed by local congressman Tom Reed. The Back to Work Child Care Grants Act of 2020 would provide money for centers to re-open or stay open along with provifing nine month financial assistance. Ofhope Daycare Center in Elmira has remained open during the pandemic and has applied to both parts of the bill.

We spoke to Director, Renee Hawk-Brent discussed how the grant money would help the center.

“We know that the grants can’t be the answer to all the questions to what we need but hopefully what we put in for like the dividers and different other things that we need like help with electricity, help with salary payments. hopefully some of that would be approved so we can get that done and that would take one less burden off of us,” Hawk-Brent said.

She also talked about the extra things they are doing to ensure the kids stay healthy. Employees have always been cautious about wiping down the toys, and surfaces in the daycare but through out the pandemic and today they are even more attentive and extra careful about keeping everything sanitize.

“Nobody wants to see a kid get sick nobody wants to see a worker get sick or a parent gets sick, nobody wants that we want to keep them safe,” Hawk-Brent said. “And we want the parents to feel safe and even in this time we have been open we have been open we have been fine and we have survived it all,” Hawk Brent said.