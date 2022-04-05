ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One local car dealership is asking the community to be on the lookout for a group of people allegedly stealing catalytic converters from vehicle lots in the area as these types of theft are on the rise across the country.

Williams Auto Group, based out of Sayre, posted photos and videos of a group of individuals who, the company said, have allegedly been stealing catalytic converters in the Elmira area. The company said that the alleged thieves were driving a Volkswagen Golf, Toyota RAV4, and a Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information on the identities of the individuals can contact their local law enforcement agencies.

Photo: Williams Auto Group

From 2019 to 2020, the number of catalytic converter thefts in the United States more than quadrupled. increasing from 3,389 to 14,433, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. The president of the NICB said there has been a significant increase since the start of the pandemic.

According to a report from the Associated Press, exhaust control device thefts have soared in the last two years because the price of the precious metals inside them has also skyrocketed. Selling a catalytic converter scrap yards can fetch anywhere from $50 to $300, the report said. The scrap yards then sell them to recycling facilities to reclaim the platinum, palladium and rhodium inside.

The Southern Tier has also seen numerous catalytic converter thefts reported over the last several months. On April 1, a Seneca County man was arrested for allegedly stealing the converters from vehicles in the Town of Hector last summer. In January, State Police in Ithaca asked the public for help in identifying a person who allegedly stole the devices from a pickup truck parked on the street.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.