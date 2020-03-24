Local dealership offering “Skip the Counter” service center

1  of  2
(WETM) – Williams Honda is offering a “Skip the Counter” service to help people maintain social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Have you used our SKIP THE COUNTER service yet? We are offering the service to everyone, at no cost.

We will pick up your vehicle, within a 25-mile radius, service your vehicle and return it to you.

You can pay for your service maintenance or repairs through a secure app on your smartphone, by phone, or check. You do not need to be a current Williams Honda customer, and we service most vehicles, not just Honda’s.

Call to schedule your service appointment today! 607-333-7093 or visit us at williamshonda.net to schedule online.

