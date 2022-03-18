ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Today, March 18th at 10:30 A.M. The Chemung County Democratic Committee dropped off donations for children and families experiencing homelessness in our area. Currently the Samaritan Center are housing 25 families, which is 80 people.

The Samaritan Center said, ” We`re grateful for their partnership and that of others who meet the needs in the community.”

[They] had a need, to help the homeless children in particular, and put it out there and my contact. Sharon, she called, and we have had a wonderful response. And I have four groups that so far have called, and whatever the needs that [they] have. We’re going to work together and see if we can do all that we can to support the community.”> Mary Carr, Co-Chair Outreach Committee, Chemung County Democratic Committee

The donations included food and books.