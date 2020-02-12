Local Doctor discusses importance of recruiting local for medical school

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News was joined in studio this morning by Dr. Richard Terry, the Associate Dean of Academic Affairs at LECOM in Elmira to talk about the importance of recruiting local students to come to medical school here.

Terry says, “If we can recruit locally we have a better chance of retaining these doctors of staying in the area and practicing. Nationally we’re facing a shortage of 100,000 physicians in the next decade and primary care specialists alike and even in Chemung County right now we’re facing a shortage”.

Some of the recruiting techniques Terry says they use facilitated agreements for admission to students, meaning if students meet the criteria for admission the LECOM student will have a seat.

Terry says LECOM students tend to be very competitive and can land anywhere in the country that they want to which is what makes it so difficult to retain physicians locally.

For more information on how you can get involved with LECOM visit www.LECOM.edu to learn more about things like criteria and preparatory programs to get students ready for the next step.