Local doctor explains how to avoid the flu this season

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — 18 News was joined in the studio Tuesday evening by a local doctor who provided steps you can take to prevent the flu in 2020.

Dr. Justin Nistico is a specialist in HIV primary care, hyperbaric medicine, infectious disease and wound care at Arnot Health.

Influenza activity level in New York State was categorized as geographically widespread. This is the sixth consecutive week that widespread activity has been reported.

Nistico says during the colder months, people are generally huddled inside in areas where there is an increase in bacteria and flu activity. The immune system’s resistance is also hindered a bit throughout the winter season.

With flu season roughly ranging from Nov. to May, remember to wash your hands, cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze and get your flu shot.

If you are experiencing symptoms such as fatigue, fever and/or muscle aches, you can undergo systematic treatment through your primary health care provider.

Nistico says it is not too late to get your flu shot to beat the flu this season.