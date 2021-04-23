Local dog day-camp will soon be able to pick up your dogs from your house

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Woofs Wags & Wiggles, a local doggy day-camp, and boarding facility in Elmira have announced they will be able to pick up your dogs from your house for the day and drop them off.

They have purchased and converted a small school bus to be a safe and reliable transporter for 18 dogs of varying sizes and breeds. Starting on May 3rd, you can have your dog picked up from 4 local zones. You must live within a 10-mile radius of each zone and they are as follows:

Zone 1: 6:00-6:45 AM, Arnot Mall Area

Zone 2: 6:45-7:30 AM, Horseheads High School Area

Zone 3: 7:30-8:15 AM, Pine City/Southport Area

Zone 4: 8:15-8:45 AM, Elmira North Side

It will cost $10 per trip for your dog to be picked up or dropped off and that is on top of their day-camp and/or boarding fees. They offer discounts for multiple dog households and you must be present and load your dog into the bus kennel.

The bus is fitted with 18 cages that are secured to the floor and can fit very large and very small dogs. the bus is also air-conditioned so they will be comfortable during the hot summers in Chemung County. This will be a seasonal service, operating from May through October.

Tara Radford, owner of Woofs Wags & Wiggles is very excited to offer this to her clients and believes it will be a big help. “We have a lot of elderly [clients] that have a hard time even finding a ride or driving or maybe they have an out of control dog where they can’t manage them properly, so it’d be easier for us to just go to them, goo locally and pick them up from their home.”

Woofs Wags & Wiggles are also conducting significant renovations to their facility and plan on offering new services in the future.