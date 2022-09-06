ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One local pet groomer in Chemung County is looking to help those in need by collecting pet food.

Uncle Carl’s Dog Grooming on College Avenue in downtown Elmira is collecting donations of cat food and dog food. The business will then donate the food to Meals on Wheels to help those in need who are living with animals.

Uncle Carl’s will be accepting dry kibble and canned dog and cat food at its College Ave. location until 6:00 p.m. on September 7.

The donations will then be presented at Alive After Five in Wisner Park on Friday, September 9.