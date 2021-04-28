Local Drug Take Back Events collect over 1,000 lbs in medications

(WETM) – Local organizers collected more than 1,000 lbs of unwanted, expired, or unused medications during last weekend’s National Drug Take Back Day.

Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom tells 18 News that their events at the West Elmira and Southport Fire Departments saw 292 people with 719 lbs of medication.

Since 2010 the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has collected 15,846 lbs of medication through their National Drug Take Back Day events.

Schuyler County’s event, organized by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office in collaboration with the Schuyler County Coalition on Underage Drinking and Drugs (SCCUDD), collected 431 lbs at the Odessa and Tyrone Fire Departments, according to Sheriff William Yessman.

In Tioga County, New York the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the CASA-Trinity House and collected 200 lbs from two drop off sites in Spencer and Owego.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and the Steuben Prevention Coalition Opioid Committee also held an event at the Public Safety Building in Bath. Totals for their event were not immediately available.

If you missed the event and need to drop off unused, expired, or unwanted medications you can find local drop-off sites on the Drug Enforcement Administration website.