ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A group of Beecher Elementary School students participated in a “Trout in the Classroom” program to learn about trout and how to keep them and the environment safe.

The class started the program back in October when the trout were still in their eggs. The program came to an end on Monday, May 23rd when the whole class got together at Newtown Creek and released the trout into the creek.

Throughout the program, the students not only learned important lessons in protecting the environment, but also how the trout are important for the environment as well. Student Lillian Clark said the trout have their own “special stuff to kill fungi and bacteria on their skin.”

“A lot of people think a ‘Trout in the Classroom’ program’s about fishing and stocking fish into the streams,” said Steve Monks, “Trout in the Classroom” program coordinator. “What it’s really about is teaching people the importance of cold, clean and fresh water.”

The program has expanded to other schools in Chemung County, including Horseheads Middle School. The main goal for “Trout in the Classroom” is to teach students and others how important it is to keep water clean and safe for all aquatic life.