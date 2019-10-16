Local Elmira parish holds meetings to discuss future

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Some local Catholics gathered Tuesday to get an update on their parish, its financial picture, and future planning.

Parishioners, of The Parish of the Most Holy Name of Jesus in Elmira, gathered at Faith Formation Center on Davis Street, for Parish Hall meetings. There were two sessions, the first at 2 p.m., and a second at 6:30 p.m.

“The parish is not in any danger of closing,” Fr. Scott M. Kubinski told 18 News. “We are not struggling to keep the parish open,” he continued.

Fr. Kubinski also said no church property is up for sale. “We have a Properties Task Force that will make recommendations in early November as to ways we can approach the reduction of property. No decisions have yet been made,” he said.

The parish has an annual budget of around $1.6 million, which was about $1.69 million last year. Church leaders are looking at decreased revenue. Parish fundraising efforts, such as festivals and rummage sales, are used primarily for daily operations.

Parish Hall meetings are important to the faith community. “We have these meetings to be transparent to parishioners,” Kubinski said.

The Parish of the Most Holy Name of Jesus is a part of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester.