Local farm gets honorable mention for northeast region top dairy prize

BARTON, N.Y. (WETM) – A Southern Tier farm has received an honorable mention for one of the northeast’s top dairy farm awards.

The Dairying for Tomorrow awards, sponsored by the American Dairy Association North East, awarded Stronghaven Farm in Barton an honorable mention for the Environmental Stewardship prize.

This award recognized the Tioga County dairy farm for its efforts to protect local waterways including the Susquehanna River and Chesapeake Bay watershed.

“We’ve been farming here for three generations, and we plan to continue,” said Matthew Strong. “Taking care of the land and water is important to us, which is why we work with partners like the Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District to help us identify and implement best management practices.”

Stronghaven Farm practices no-till farming, cover crop planting and tile drainage to reduce phosphorus runoff and minimize soil erosion. The Strong family has worked closely with the Tioga County Soil and Conservation District to implement techniques to protect waterways and helps to teach other farms their best practices.

One judge of the awards noted the farm used a “great mix of practices going beyond the conventional which are all important in the Susquehanna River watershed.”

“Our dairy farmers are committed to producing high-quality milk, being good neighbors in their communities and being good stewards of their land and animals,” said Rick Naczi, CEO of American Dairy Association North East. “The Dairying for Tomorrow Awards recognize the unique actions taken on and off the farm by local dairy farmers to help sustain and improve the dairy industry.”

As part of the award, a $500 donation was made in the farm’s name to the Tioga County School District. The funds will be used to provide equipment to help provide students access to cold, fresh milk.