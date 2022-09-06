(WETM) – Several farmers markets across the Southern Tier are vying for prizes in the America’s Favorite Farmers Market Contest, and one in Chemung County ranks in New York’s top ten.

Markets from Steuben, Chemung, Schuyler and Broome Counties are all part of the contest, which is designed to highlight the importance of local farmers and ranchers in their communities. The nationwide competition offers a $10,000 prize to the first-place winner, $2,500 for second place, $1,500 for third, $750 for fourth, and $250 for fifth.

Some local markets in the contest include the Hornell Farmers Market, Corning Farmers Market, Watkins Glen Farmers Market, Schuyler County Farm & Craft Market, Elmira Eastside Farmers Market, Wisner Market, Grove Park Farmers Market, and the Chamberlain Acres Farmers Market.

Charlie Todd, owner of Chamberlain Acres Garden Center, said that his business’s involvement in the contest is all about the farmers.

“Our whole thing for joining this is for the farmers and just showing recognition to them and making sure that the people around here are aware that there is a market that you can usually only find in some of the bigger cities,” Todd said. “That was the whole concept of starting this market six years ago when one of the vegetable farmers locally said, ‘Hey I need some place to sell vegetables during the winter’ and we had an empty greenhouse and said, ‘Gosh, this would be perfect for us.'”

The Chamberlain Market ranked in eighth place among all farmers markets in New York State as of September 7. Todd said that knows his market likely won’t win given the size of other cities in the contest, but he’s proud of the farmers who have found success by participating in local markets.

You can search and cast your vote for a local farmers market by clicking here.