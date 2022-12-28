BUFFALO, N.Y. (WETM) – Dozens of people are dead and the concern now turns to flooding as the history-making blizzard in Western New York turns into rain and warm weather. As cleanup efforts continue, several local first responders made the trek to Erie County to help with the efforts.

Multiple local fire departments have sent firefighters to Erie County to help with the rescue and medical emergency response. Four departments out of Schuyler County sent multiple first responders to Erie County, including Montour Falls Volunteer Fire, Odessa Fire, Watkins Glen Fire, and Valois Logan Hector Fire. From Steuben County, Cohocton Hook and Ladder also sent a team into Buffalo.

Cohocton said Chief Gilman Jr. and 3rd Asst. Chief Bixby went to Erie County for 72 hours starting in the morning on Dec. 27. Stationed Buffalo Fire Headquarters, the two are using an ATV with snow tracks for EMS transportation in areas where ambulances can’t reach.

Montour Falls said Lieutenant Hines and Firefighter Houseknecht also responded for a 72-hour deployment.