Local fire departments receive over $500K in funding

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Fire departments from Steuben and Schuyler County are receiving thousands of dollars in federal funding to purchase protective gear, training, and supplies.

The funding is part of an early $11.5 million package of funding announced by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand on Tuesday.

The Bath Volunteer Fire Department: $153,042

City of Hornell: $205,568

Beaver Dams VFD: $66,666

Village of Canisteo: $106,285

This federal funding was administered through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG).

“From the peak of the pandemic to now, our brave firefighters have always been on the front lines, risking their lives to protect their communities,” said Senator Schumer. “These courageous first responders deserve all the federal support possible to help them do their jobs. I will always fight to bring more federal resources to support our heroic firefighters, and I’m proud to deliver this funding so New York’s fire departments have essential support they need as they keep New Yorkers safe in emergencies.”

“New York’s firefighters have worked tirelessly throughout the COVID pandemic to protect our communities,” said Senator Gillibrand. “This funding will provide them with the equipment, training, and resources they need to stay safe as they respond to emergency situations. I will continue fighting to ensure that New York’s fire departments have what they need when they enter the line of duty.”

More than 90 fire departments across New York received funding through the program.