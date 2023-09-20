UPDATE: According to a Facebook post from Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chemung County, the event has been canceled. They did not specify why the event will no longer be taking place.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Local vendors will be displaying a “taste” of local food at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chemung County’s Taste of Chemung event next week in Elmira.

The event will include local foods in the form of “tastes” provided by local vendors at Meals on Wheels in Elmira on Sept. 28, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. The event will also include games, basket raffles and a cake walk.

Vendors that have been secured for the event so far include Rye Bar, Hamlet Delights, Annie’s Pancakes, Meals of Wheels and Cubbie Bera Treats. All proceeds from the event will support programs offered by CCE Chemung including 4-H Youth Development, Agriculture Education, Horticulture & Master Gardeners, Natural Resources and Community and Economic Vitality.

Those who wish to attend are required to have a ticket for the event. Tickets can be purchased at the CCE Main Office and online on the CCE’s website. Presale tickets are $25 per person with a $2 processing fee for online purchases. Tickets will also be available at the door for $30 each if they are not sold out.