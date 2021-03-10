Local girl scouts earn highest achievement award in scouting, recognized for leadership

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Several local girl scouts were recognized for their leadership and service with a prestigious award.

The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways announced on Wednesday that 29 girls from across its council territory have eared the Girl Scout Gold Award, considered the highest achievement in Girl Scouting.

This award is given to Girl Scout Seniors and Ambassadors, those in grades nine through twelve, who demonstrate leadership through take action projects. Noted as the “mark of the truly remarkable,” girls must dedicate a minimum of 80 hours to their project, which must benefit their community.

In addition to the award, three of the council’s 2020 Gold Award Girl Scouts were selected for scholarships. These scholarships were presented in memory of Girl Scout sisters lost in 2019.

The awarded scholarships are as follows:

The Marie Hepworth Scholarship, $5,000: Presented to Adeline Whitmore of Barton, NY for her project Nichols Veterans Memorial Park.

The Kelly Perkins Scholarship, $4,000: Presented to Elizabeth Serafin of Oneonta, NY for her project Together We Grow, Fox Community Garden.

The Kerrie Black Scholarship, $3,000: Presented to Dorothy (Dora) Donacik of Vestal, NY for her project Promoting Creative Thinking at Vestal.

The Girl Scout Gold Award was presented to the class of 2020 during a virtual ceremony on February 27, with attending receipts, council staff and board members and Keynote speaker Alexandra Jacobs Wilkes, a Girl Scout alumni and director of public relations at SUNY Potsdam.

The following individuals received the award:

Trissety Denton, Broadalbin, NY, formerly of Dolgeville, NY Take Action Project: Giving Mental Health a Face

Catherine Deskur, Vestal, NY Take Action Project: Robotics: Road to STEM

Dorothy (Dora) Donacik, Vestal, NY Take Action Project: Promoting Creative Thinking at Vestal

Genevieve Egan, Horseheads, NY Take Action Project: Tanglewood Nature Center Informational Sign and Virtual Community Celebration

LeahBeth Guerard, Brasher Falls, NY Take Action Project: Tutoring for Teens and Tweens

Devon Guzy, Cooperstown, NY Take Action Project: Fire Hydrant Clean Up

Austin Gleason-Hendrickson, Elmira, NY Take Action Project: Project D.B.

Jennifer Jacoby, Owego, NY Take Action Project: Saving the Black Tern

Jaclyn Jorolemon, Farmington, NY Take Action Project: Raised Garden Beds for Healthy Snacking for Senior Citizens

Makenzie Kellogg, Burdett, NY Take Action Project: Girls Power Up

Laura Krebs, Freeville, NY Take Action Project: Second Chance Closet

Tyler Lindner, Norwich, NY Take Action Project: God is on the Move

Megan Litzenberger, Romulus, NY Take Action Project: Drama Prop Room

Rebecca Mantione, Baldwinsville, NY Take Action Project: Water Bottle Holders

Hannah McCloskey, Liverpool, NY Take Action Project: Red Cross Club

Rachel Pflueger, Auburn, NY Take Action Project: Lean-To Restoration at Y-Owasco and Mental Wellness

Kendra Potenziano, Binghamton, NY Take Action Project: Empower Club

Sydney Prescott, Farmington, NY Take Action Project: Environmental Expo

Giavanna Reed, Campbell, NY Take Action Project: Recycling in My School

Elizabeth Rice, Binghamton, NY (Broome County) Take Action Project: Catherine’s Cupboard Co-op Garden Enhancement

Samantha Scott, Binghamton, NY Take Action Project: Girls Lacrosse Clinic

Elizabeth Serafin, Oneonta, NY Take Action Project: Together We Grow, Fox Community Garden

Hannah Stack, Dolgeville, NY Take Action Project: Exit Road Enhancement

Sabrina Westmiller, Auburn, NY Take Action Project: Identify and Record Cemetery Headstones and Monuments

Adeline Whitmore, Barton, NY Take Action Project: The Nichols Veterans Memorial Park

Allyson Wieser, Williamson, NY Take Action Project: Designing and Installing a Sensory Integration Pathway for Williamson Elementary School

Sydney Woods, Baldwinsville, NY Take Action Project: A Salute to Fallen Veterans.



“Gold Award Girl Scouts change the world by tackling issues they’re passionate about while learning essential skills that prepare them for all aspects of life,” said GSNYPENN CEO Julie Dale. “They problem-solve, inspire, advocate, educate and make a difference. The benefits in their communities and beyond are of lasting, positive change brought about by their efforts.”