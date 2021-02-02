Local Girl Scouts Launch 2021 Cookie Program

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Do you still want those thin mints and samoas while you’re staying at home? Well, the Girl Scouts have you covered with online cookie sales.

Link to buy girl scout cookies online: buygirlscoutcookiesnow.com

The Girl Scouts have evolved a lot in more than a century of existence and now the organization is adapting to a world of social distancing in the era of COVID-19.

Jamie Alvarez, Senior Director of Marketing & Communications for the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathway joined our 18 News Today anchor Matt Paddock to discuss some of those changes and challenges that have come with this years sales.

Alvarez says that due to the pandemic the Girl Scouts have had to shift their mentality for sales online to keep both the community and the girls safe.

“This year sales were opened 2 weeks early, in order to give the girls more time to use their digital cookie links and online ordering forms to meet with friends and family.” says Alvarez

The Girl Scouts have also started doing drive-thru and contactless community booths in order to get those cookies ordered and delivered to community members.

In other big news, according to Alvarez the Girl Scouts even collaborating with American online and mobile prepared food ordering and delivery platform ‘Grubhub’. The national collaboration even reaching here in the Twin Tiers.

In Horseheads, you can actually order and have your Girl Scout cookies delivered through Grubhub.

Alvarez also going on to say that the shift to online sales has been an opportunity for the girls to learn new skills like leadership, entrepreneurship, learning financial literacy , and building the leadership skills that will last a lifetime.

Lastly, 18 News asked Alvarez what box of sweet treats they should open first and she said the lemon -up cookies. “They have inspiring messages and phrases that bring girl scouting to life” says Alvarez.