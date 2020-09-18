Local golfers swinging for a cause

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira’s Neighborhood Transformation Center is getting help raising funds for the organization through the help of The Elmira Country Club and a few local golfers.

On Monday, September 21st, 5 golfers will be swinging for a cause. Those golfers will be hitting the Elmira Country Club from sunrise to sunset in an effort to raise money for Elmira’s Neighborhood Transformation Center.

Now people can sponsor a golfer, for example, 25 cents a hole that they finish. At the end of the day, the golfers will come together and announce how many holes they played from dawn to dusk.

Jeremy Cranmer, Director of Neighborhood Transformation Center says that they serve about 70 meals to go every Monday and Thursday as well as a small kids program.

The Neighborhood Transformation Center is a pivotal community organization that gives back through programs, activities, and highlights. Some of the things that the organization does for the community are listed below.

Community Meal Program: served every Thursday and Saturday from 5-6PM.

After School Program: For children ages 5-12, Monday-Friday 2-5PM.

Summer Program: Children aged 5-12 Monday -Friday 2-5PM.

Connections Family Resource Center: Tuesday-Thursday 10AM-2PM. A place for you and family to play and meet other local families.

“Worn Again” Community Clothes Closet: Open to the community on Thursdays from 5-6PM by appointment.

Parenting Classes: Held throughout the year.

Community Navigator: Connecting community members to services they need Monday- Friday 10AM-6PM.

FREE Laundry Program: Washers and dryers for single parents who, on occasion, need them to do their laundry.

Community Garden: Community members can learn to garden throughout the year.

Narcotics Anonymous: Tuesdays at 7PM.

If you would like to donate you can do so by visiting Transformationcenterelmira.com and clicking on the donate button.