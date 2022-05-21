PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) — A new and locally owned gym celebrated its grand opening today, by letting the community go in and work out for free.

The Bar Training Facility is finally open to the Painted Post/Corning Community, after six months of renovations to the current location. Located at 150 Village Square in Painted Post, co-owner Robert Tarnoczy is thrilled for it to finally be official.

“It makes me feel really good that I’m able to bring something like this to the area, and watch it grow and succeed,” Tarnoczy said.

The Bar, for short, allowed anyone to come in for a free workout day on Saturday, just to check out the facility and all it has to offer.

Some of the incentives for someone to choose this gym over others in the area are that this gym is cost-effective, and it’s open 24/7.

Tarnoczy said that with them being a smaller gym, it helps the customer when it comes to price.

“We don’t have some of the amenities that the other gyms offer for example a pool or a daycare facility,” he said, “when you come here to work out you’re coming here to work out, and your membership isn’t subsidizing some of the extras,” he added.

Inside the gym hosted a vast selection of equipment to suit the needs of anyone. The equipment was gathered over the years from other gyms that were closing or selling the machines.

The 24/7 aspect is made possible using special software that allows members to sign up to use the gym whenever they want and gain access instantly.

Tarnoczy is happy to see where the gym has gone since opening a smaller location in January of 2020, but can only see it growing from here.

For more information about The Bar, you can visit their website.