BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) cases are prevalent in the area despite Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“RSV is certainly is on the rise as is COVID and influenza. Right now we are experiencing here in Steuben County approximately 10 to 15 RSV cases per day,” said Darlene Smith Public Health Director for Steuben County. “The respiratory diseases are just more prolific in the wintertime and it’s compounded by the fact that we’re indoors gathering with people in close quarters in the winter.”

“You want to make sure that you’re washing your hands especially if you touch your face that you use soap and water or hand sanitizer,” said Dr. Justin Nistico, Infectious Disease Physician at Arnot Health. “Individuals that are also trying to protect themselves if you’re in stores, now there is recommendations to mask. You could try to protect yourself by wearing a surgical mask that you can buy at most pharmacies. And then the other things are just important stuff is that making sure you stay well hydrated.”

According to Nistico, all infections start in the nose and mouth area where most infections originate after touching our mouths or touching something else. He also adds, visiting the dentist, brushing your teeth, and using mouthwash are ways to prevent the transmission of infections and maintain proper oral hygiene.