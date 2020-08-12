Local health official gives tips on what parents should know before sending kids to school

SAYRE, Pa (WETM) — On Tuesday, Guthrie Health held a press conference about what parents should know before they send their kids off to school.

spoke with 18 News about the virus and the precautions that need to be taken by parents. He said it’s important to know your local schools reopening guidelines to keep everyone safe.

“They should learn as much as they can about what their school districts have planned for,” said Dr. Philip Heavner, System Chair of Guthrie Pediatrics. “They should cooperate with those recommendations as much as possible in terms of having their children prepared to follow instructions around masking, social distancing, good hand hygiene and following the directions of the folks that school can be be taking care of their kids when they’re not there.”

As wearing face coverings become a new standard— Dr. Heavner also advises parents to make sure their child will be able to wear one for a long period.

“There are certain children who have certain developmental disabilities or unable to take off the mask themselves, or who have breathing problems where that would restrict their flow,” Dr. Heavner said. “Those folks will need to have a visit with their doctor or provider to get a note to that effect.”

Dr. Heavner said depending what your health provider advises, remote learning might be the best option for your child.