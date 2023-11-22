ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Isabelle Giammichele is now in her second-year fundraising for Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospitals “Holiday Shop”.

The goal of this fundraiser is to get toy donations from the community for children in age ranging from newborn to 18 years old, hospitalized at Mount Sinai Kravis Hospital. Last year had a successful fundraiser with the toys having a significant impact on the children and the hospital staff.

“Last year we went down and opened the trunk of our car and showed the three hundred toys and it actually brought tears to some of the workers faces…without the donations our community was able to provide those children were only going to receive one present on Christmas morning,” Isabelle Giammichele said.

This year’s toy donation fundraiser lasts from November 27th through December 20th, for those in the community who want to donate there will be boxes in front of the main entrance at Horseheads high school.