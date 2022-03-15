HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – On March 17-19, Horseheads High School presents the musical, “Once On This Island.” This is the school’s first musical since “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” back in March 2020, shortly before students had to shift to remote learning due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the school’s director, Darby Thompson, “Once On This Island” focuses on the moving tale of Ti Moune, a poor peasant girl who falls in love with the wealthy Daniel Beauxhomme on the island of Haiti (nicknamed “the Jewel of the Antilles”). The story is set in modern-day Haiti after a devastating hurricane, which is the exact setting chosen for the school’s production. Though Ti Moune’s journey is the focal point of the show, “Once on This Island” is as much about the important tradition of storytelling that comforts and unites humans.

“This moment is made additionally monumental because students are able to perform without masks for the first time,” said Aurora Dufort, advisor for the Horseheads High School Greenroom Players. “Between cast, crew, and pit members we have 80 students involved in this production.”

The students involved in the production are very excited to finally be back on the stage after so long. At first, it was hard for some students to retain the feeling of performing on stage after two years, but the feeling came back quickly and now everyone is ready to perform in front of a live audience once again.

“We have gotten that nervous feeling of being on stage,” said Nicole Delany, 12th grader who plays “Ti Moune” in the musical. “But it’s that nervous feeling that drives us to do better.”

The school’s director also states that “Once On This Island” seems like the perfect fit for this moment in time, a time when the world seems so divided, a time when people flock to opposing sides on every issue, just as the island’s two sides are divided between the rich and poor. However, through the quest to win the heart of Daniel Beauxhomme, the main character, Ti Moune, realizes that life is not about what divides us, be it social class, color, ability, gender, or religion, but what unites us. She learns that the most powerful resource is love – love that is blind to differences; love that brings people together; love that even forgives when it must.

“The show is about love conquering all,” said William Mosier, 12th grader who plays “Armand” in the musical. “The show is very inclusive. It’s seeing how love is applicable to everyone at any time.”

The school’s first show is this Thursday, March 17 at 7 PM. Other show dates include March 18 at 7 PM and March 19 at 2 PM and 7 PM. Tickets can be purchased online for both in-person and livestreaming. The website to purchase tickets can be found here. Tickets can also be purchased at the box office from 11AM – 1:30 PM this week or at the door shortly before the show starts.