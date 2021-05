BATH, NY (WETM) – Haverling High School announced on Facebook it’s holding in-person graduation for students and their families on the football field this year.

Each student will have the opportunity to invite 5 guests, which is a big change to last year’s graduation.

Because of COVID, the school honored its 2020 graduating students with a parade instead of the traditional graduation ceremony. Local police and fire departments helped in the unconventional celebration.