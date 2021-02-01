Local homeless assistance programs receive federal funding

WASHINGTON D.C. (WETM) – Homeless assistance programs across the Southern Tier have received nearly $2 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Among those whose Continuum of Care grants were renewed were Catholic Charities and The Salvation Army.

Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler HMIS $100,058 Steuben Churchpeople Against Poverty, Inc Steuben County S+C FY 2019 $432,626 Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler S+C Permanent Supported Housing $288,240 Steuben Churchpeople Against Poverty, Inc Transitional to Permanent Supportive Housing FY 2019 $67,649 Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler PSH Consolidated $257,186 Steuben Churchpeople Against Poverty, Inc Livingston Supportive Housing FY2019 $55,119 Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler Bonus Permanent Supportive Housing $114,970 Chances and Changes, Inc. CandC_SHP_Permanent_Housing $64,800 Allegany County Community Opportinities & Rural Development FY2019 RRH Supportive Housing Project $94,530 Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler RR Consolidated $167,695 The Salvation Army, a New York Corporation Elmira Salvation Army POH Rapid Rehousing $145,857 CARES of NY, Inc. NY-501 CoC Planning Project Application 2020 $50,884

“HUD wants to ensure that thousands of local homeless assistance providers continue to receive federal funds needed to provide stable housing for people experiencing homelessness during these trying times,” said Acting HUD Secretary Matt Ammon. “Renewing these grants not only offers relief to our local partners but it allows Continuums of Care to continue their work to end homelessness and help keep our most vulnerable neighbors off the streets.”

“We are excited about the opportunity to provide funding without diverting the attention of communities from the vital work of preventing, preparing for, and responding to the pandemic,” said James Arthur Jemison, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Community Planning and Development.

“Today, HUD is renewing its support to critical homeless assistance programs throughout New York State by providing nearly $246 million for 521 projects assisting individuals experiencing homelessness as well as those at imminent risk of becoming homeless. This support is especially crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic, when so many of our neighbors in New York State are in need of emergency shelter and permanent housing,” said Stephen Murphy, HUD Deputy Regional Administrator for New York and New Jersey. “Today’s renewal funding for organizations such as Bailey House in New York City, Catholic Charities in Syracuse, Unity House in Troy, Person Centered Housing Options in Rochester, and the Matt Urban Center in Buffalo provides an invaluable lifeline to the most vulnerable members of our communities.”