Local hospitals continue vaccine distribution while under pressure from Cuomo

(WETM/WSYR) – Governor Andrew Cuomo put even more pressure on hospitals across New York to use their allocated COVID-19 vaccines, saying hospitals could potentially be fined or have future allocations withheld if they do not use their current stock in the next seven days.

The New York State Department of Health sent letters to hospitals stating that if they don’t use the vaccines they already have, they won’t receive any more vaccines in the future and the state will rely on the hospitals that are administering the vaccine effectively.

New York’s 194 public and private hospitals have only used approximately 46 percent of the allocated vaccine.

The Governor said the hospitals have to “use it or lose it” when it came to administering the vaccine.

Arnot Health, Guthrie, and Cayuga Health were not mentioned by the Governor in his briefing on Monday, which highlighted the top and bottom 10 hospital networks in terms of vaccine distribution.

Guthrie tells 18 News the plan on using 100 percent of their allocation this week, while Cayuga Health says they’ve used 94 percent of their allocation.

Arnot Health did not immediately respond when asked how much of their vaccines has been used.

