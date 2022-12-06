ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Arnot Ogden Medical Center and Guthrie Corning have both been awarded a 5-star rating for their labor and delivery departments

On December 1, Healthgrades, a website that helps find information on doctors, presented Arnot with C-Section Deliver award for the sixth year in a row and the Vaginal Delivery for the third year in a row. Guthrie Corning was awarded a 5-star rating for its C-Section delivery for the third consecutive year. Guthrie Corning also received recognition for C-Section and Vaginal Delivery for the eighth year in a row.

According to Arnot, the 5-star ratings indicated that Arnot’s childbirth outcomes “are significantly better than expected” and rank among the nation’s best.

“Planned or not, a C-Section delivery can make a mother extremely anxious,” said Felissa Koernig, SVP, President, Guthrie Corning Hospital. “This 5-Star rating is reassurance for expectant mothers in our community that they will receive the highest quality care.”

“We are extremely proud that our performance in childbirth has been recognized with this 5-star rating by Healthgrades,” said Jonathan Lawrence, President and CEO of Arnot Health. “This most recent recognition reflects the capabilities of our Level III NICU and our highly talented team of Labor & Delivery providers and staff. It also means that families choosing Arnot Health for childbirth services can do so with confidence.”

Arnot’s announcement explained that patients at a 5-star rated hospital have, on average, a 60% lower risk of experiencing a complication in the hospital than from hospitals with 1-star ratings.