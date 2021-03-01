Local housing authorities receive millions in HUD funding

(WETM) – Housing authorities across the Twin Tiers are receiving federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The money is part of $2.7 billion in funding to nearly 2,900 public housing authorities in all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to make capital investments in their public housing units.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the local funding:

Elmira Housing Authority: $1,015,724

Ithaca Housing Authority: $ 855,068

Bradford County Housing Authority $ 864,522

Tioga County (PA) Housing Authority $ 994,401

“Every family deserves a safe place to live and HUD’s Capital Fund Program enables public housing authorities to improve, maintain, and upgrade existing housing,” said Stephen Murphy, HUD Deputy Regional Administrator for New York and New Jersey. “Repair and improvements ensure affordable homes will last, providing a haven to thousands of low-income individuals and families across New York State.”

The grants announced today are provided through HUD’s Capital Fund Program, which offers annual funding to all public housing authorities to build, renovate, and/or modernize the public housing in their communities. Housing authorities can use the funding to complete large-scale improvements such as replacing roofs or making energy-efficient upgrades to heating system and installing water conservation measures.