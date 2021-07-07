Local ice cream parlor hosts COVID-19 vaccine during “Sundaes and Shots” event

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Schuyler County Public Health and the Great Escape Ice Cream Parlor partnered on Wednesday to hold a “Sundaes and Shots” COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

Schuyler County Public Health tells 18 News that in the first hour they administered about 15 shots with everyone who received one getting a free sundae from Great Escape.

“The Great Escape Ice Cream Parlor is such a great partner to work with for this clinic and we can’t thank them enough for donating free sundaes for people who come to get vaccinated,” shared Schuyler County Public Health Director Annmarie Flanagan DNP, FNP-C. “Come by to enjoy the summer weather, a free sundae, and protection from COVID-19.”

“This is but one more example of our community’s resilience and commitment to recovering and rebounding from the effects of this pandemic,” said Schuyler County Administrator Tim O’Hearn. “We hope that this collaboration between Public Health and the Great Escape Ice Cream Parlor will encourage eligible individuals to get vaccinated and receive a free sundae!”

Peter Honsberger, the owner of The Great Escape Ice Cream Parlor, shared that he partnered with Schuyler County Public Health for this event because “I am a big believer in vaccinations and I want to do it for our community and for the people coming here as visitors.”

Walk-in appointments will be provided at this clinic. Attendees must be 18 or older and should bring their ID with them to the clinic. They should also wear a short sleeve shirt and should expect to wait about 15 to 30 minutes after getting their vaccine.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, visit Schuyler County Public Health online at www.schuylercounty.us/publichealth.