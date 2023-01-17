Egg prices remain stubbornly high nationwide. The average price for a dozen large grade A eggs has climbed to $4.25. That’s an increase of 18% since last month. Egg prices are up 137% since the same time last year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics.

“Things are outrageous, it makes it very difficult for someone like me who is retired to be able to maintain.” said Bridget Richardson while shopping at the Jubilee Foods in Horseheads, where a dozen grade A eggs is selling for $4.99.

“The prices have gone up a lot.” said store manager David Marks. He blames several bird flu outbreaks, coupled with higher gas prices and inflation. Now that the holidays are over, Marks says he is seeing prices stabilize. “I think they’re staying pretty steady right now. We get egg costs every week, and we adjust our prices accordingly. They haven’t seemed to have been moving like they have been.”

The Food Bank of the Southern Tier says it distributes between 35-hundred to 45-hundred cartons of eggs each week. Chief Operating Officer David Patterson says it is paying about 87% more for eggs. He says the food bank is making budget changes to make sure it can keep serving families in need.

“We’ve been fortunate this far in having the supplier meet our demand.” said Patterson. “We haven’t had a diminished demand, but we are being creative in the ways that we move some monies around, to make sure that we continue to offer such an important staple item. We’re fortunate to have such great donors and programs in New York State to help support us and meet the need.”