Local jails are making changes to keep inmates and staff safe during pandemic

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues to sweep across the United States, local jails are making changes to keep inmates and staff safe during these trying times.

Some locations like Schuyler County Jail have released at least one inmate, according to Schuyler County Sheriff, William E. Yessman Jr.

Yessman saying that they released an inmate at the Schuyler County Jail who was being held on a technical violation after violating his parole. Yessman went on to say that there is “no plan to release any other inmates in custody”.

In Bradford County, the Bradford County Correctional Facility has reported that 2 individuals associated with the facility have tested positive for COVID-19. According to a press release the first case involved an inmate who traveled to Bradford County from out of the region. The inmate went on to say upon arrest he had been exposed to COVID-19, but initial tests showed no symptoms. Once admitted, the inmate was placed in medical isolation with a surgical mask.

The other case was an arresting officer who had become ill and showed signs of COVID-19, and a day later tested positive for the virus.

According to Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom, locally they have eliminated all outside contact with inmates except to employees. Now according to Schrom the population at the jail is down significantly since the Bail Reform Law started, opening up space for two closed posts within their facility.

Schrom says if an inmate begins to show symptoms and/or test positive they are sent to the closed post, one for the woman to be housed in and another separate one for men, should it become necessary.

Schrom also went on to say that all new inmates admitted into the facility are quarantined for 15 days from the rest of the inmate population just to ensure that they are not ill.

Jim Allard, Steuben County Sheriff says that they are doing the same as Chemung County when it comes to combatting COVID-19 in facilities. Allard also went on to say that they are screening every employee and inmate daily for temperature.