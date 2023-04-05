ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Passover is one of the Jewish religion’s most sacred and widely observed holidays. Passover lasts seven to eight days, and in that time Jews commemorate the exodus story about the Israelites who Moses helped free from captivity.

“We’re also celebrating it tomorrow night at the synagogue with a community-based Seder meal. This is a tradition that we’ve had for many, many years. said Rabbi Oren Steinitz of the Congregation Kol Omi, “But this is the first time we’ve been doing it since COVID. So there’s lots of excitement and lots of joy that we’re finally able to celebrate together in person.”

According to Jewish tradition, God placed 10 plagues on the Egyptians because the Pharaoh refused to free the Israelites. The last plague was the killing of firstborns.

Moses instructed the Jews to cover their doors with the blood of the lamb, and when the angel of death saw this, he passed over their homes and spared them, giving the holiday its name.

“Passover is all about freedom. It’s all about the ending of slavery. It’s all about the belief that there can be a better life and that there can be a better time for all of us,” said Rabbi Oren. “Doesn’t matter if you’re Jewish Christian, Muslim Hindu, or whatever, there can be something better, and it always, always, always pays to stand up for injustice when you see it.”