STEUBEN COUNTY (WETM) – More local kids got the chance to meet and go shopping with local law enforcement today.

The Crime Victims Advocate and Arbor Development held their Shop with a Cop event Tuesday morning.

Children with the Arbor Development Net Shelter met officers and mingled with them before heading out to go shopping.

Multiple agencies participated, including the Steuben County Sheriff’s office, Bath VA Police, Addison Police, Cohocton Police, and New York State Police.