Local landlord reacts to eviction ban extension

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Monday the CDC announced that the eviction moratorium that was set to expire in two days will be extended through June 30th. This is the second time it has been extended. Now this does not mean that you are totally immune from eviction. If you pose a health and safety risk it is still legal to be evicted. 18 News spoke with landlord Shaun Marks today about how most people are still paying but there are the select few who are taking advantage of the system. Marks reccommends people becoming knowledgable about the subject which would help smooth things out for all parties involved.

“Most people think that this moratorium is alot bigger than it actually is so it is causing crazy frustration between landords and tenants that really doesn’t need to be there. Because if the tenants understood that it wasn’t just anarchy then they would respect a little bit more. And if the landlords didn’t feel so pressured that they were so helpless they wouldn’t be acting so emotionally as well, right,” said Marks.

The rationale for the moratorium was that having families lose their homes and move into shelters or share crowded conditions with relatives or friends during a pandemic would further spread the coronavirus. Marks says for the most part people pay but he worries about the smaller scale landlords which is why is recommends studying up on this subject legally.