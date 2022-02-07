Local law enforcement advising residents of T-shirt scams

(WETM) – Local law enforcement is alerting residents of various scams that appear to offer merchandise from a local Sheriff’s Office.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said that it has received multiple calls about text messages that appear to be from the Office. The messages contain the message “Chemung County Sheriff’s Office shirt is $10 OFF ready to order now https://rebrand.ly/chemungcso”.

Image: Chemung County Sheriff’s Office

In a statement, the office said “The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office is not involved in any type of solicitation of any sort and these texts are clearly a scam.” Chemung County residents are advised to not click the link and delete any texts or emails with these types of messages.

Anyone with questions or seeking to verify a text can call the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office at 607-737-2933.

The Tioga County, NY Sheriff’s Office issued a similar scam alert to residents. The office said the messages advertise Tioga County Sheriff’s Office merchandise. However, according to the Sheriff’s Office, it does not sell merchandise “and no companies are authorized to sell anything representing” it. Tioga County residents are similarly advised to not click the links in the messages.