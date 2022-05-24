(WETM) – In light of the Memorial Day weekend, several local law enforcement agencies will be cracking down on drunk driving and seatbelt violations.

Local departments, including the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Elmira Heights Police, and the City of Hornell Police Department, have announced their participation in the Stop DWI and Buckle Up New York (BUNY) campaigns. The Click It or Ticket campaigns will run from May 23 to June 5.

Law enforcement is urging drivers to not drink and drive and to come up with a plan before drinking, including finding a designated driver. Police and Deputies will be patrolling local roads to enforce the safety laws.

The Sheriff’s Office also said that since 1999, the BUNY “Click It or Ticket” campaign has reduced the number of fatal accidents and made the roads safer. Hornell Police said that a third of front-seat passengers killed in New York are those that don’t wear seatbelts. All front and backseat passengers must wear a seatbelt, and children under eight years old need to be in appropriate seats, the department added.