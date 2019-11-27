Local law enforcement gears up for ‘Shop with a Cop’

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News Today was joined this morning in studio by Steuben County Sheriff James Allard and Village of Bath Police Chief Chad Mullen to discuss this year’s ‘Shop with a Cop’.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Bath Police Department, Corning Police Department, NYS DEC, and New York State Police will all be taking part in this year’s ‘Shop with a Cop’ event which will be December 12th at 6 PM at the Erwin Walmart.

‘Shop with a Cop is a program where children and young adults have the opportunity to go shopping with a police officer during the holiday season for things like clothes and toys.

Sheriff Allard says for many, it’s so much more. “It’s very rewarding for us to go out and see the smiles on the faces of the children and some of these kids all they want to do is buy things for their parents”. “When you see something like that, it brings you back to what you’re actually doing this job for”.

Police Chief Mullen says, “These kids are awesome, they’ll come up to you after and hug ya, they’re very giving to each other… I wanna get this for my sister, I want to get this for my brother”. Mullen says that even if we run out of money, we don’t run out of money… “I think every officer that has run out of money has used some of their own money as well”.

Mullen says that this year they are doing a raffle donation to help raise more funds for the ‘Shop with a Cop’ event.

They are selling a ‘Blue Line Quilt’ that was handmade by one of Bath Department’s sergeant’s wife. (pictured below)

Tickets for the quilt are $10 a ticket and the drawing will be December 2nd with the money raised from the quilt being used to pay for presents to give to some families chosen by the local school districts. You can get ahold of the police department at 607-776-2175 to buy a ticket or visit the Bath Village Police Department.