(WETM) — Several Local Law Enforcement agencies will host National Night Out events on August 2, an event meant to bring together Law Enforcement, Fire, EMS, business, and the community together for a night of fun.

Some of the towns hosting events include Tioga Pa., Wellsboro, Owego, and Coudersport.

The Tioga County Pa. Sheriff’s Office event will be on August 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Ives Run Recreation Area. The event is free to attend and will have food, swimming, games, uniformed officers, emergency vehicles, search and rescue dogs, and more.

For more information about the event, you can call the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office at 570 723-8276.

Owego PD will also be hosting a National Night Out event on August 2. It will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Owego.

The event will include food, music by Devon Lawton & the In-Laws, free face painting, a bounce house, a dunk tank, a helicopter landing, various emergency vehicles, and more.