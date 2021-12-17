Local law enforcement monitoring widespread school shooting TikTok threats

(WETM) – Local law enforcement agencies said they are keeping a close eye on a nationwide TikTok trend that could pose a threat to school safety.

The videos circulating around the country promote December 17 as a National School Shooting Day.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office said it is aware of the videos and hasn’t received any information about any threats to Northern Tier Schools. Sheriff Levindowski said they are taking the threats seriously and asking anyone with information on possible threats to area schools to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 570-724-3491.

The Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom echoed that message, saying the Sheriff’s Office is in consistent contact with school districts and other law enforcement about the TikTok posts, and all school resource officers are aware, as well. As of this morning, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t received any information that the posts are credible but it “taking the appropriate precautions to ensure the safety of the students and faculty.

There will be an increased police presence from the Elmira Police Department in and around schools today, said Schrom.