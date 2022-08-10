(WETM) — Local law enforcement agencies have announced plans to participate in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign during the end of the summer/Labor Day period.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and Chemung County Executives Office made the announcement today, August 10, 2022. The enforcement period will run from August 19 through September 5, 2022.

During the statewide campaign, deputies and police officers will work together to take drunk drivers off the road during one of the busiest travel times of the year.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says that during the 2020 Labor Day holiday period, there were 530 crash fatalities nationwide, with forty-six percent of those fatalities involving drivers who had been drinking (.01+ BAC).

“We want our community members to understand that it’s our first priority to keep people safe, so we’re asking everyone to plan ahead if they know they’ll be out drinking,” said Steuben County Sheriff Allard.

Some recommendation’s from the Sheriff’s Office include: