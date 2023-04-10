(WETM) – Law enforcement agencies across the Southern Tier are recognizing 911 operators for National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

Chemung County Executive Chris Moss declared the week of April 9-15 National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week across the county. His proclamation said that 911 operators “are the first and most critical contact our citizens have with emergency services”.

The Tioga County, N.Y. Sheriff’s Office also issued a statement for NPSTW, recognizing 911 operators’ ability to stay calm and collected even in high-pressure situations.

“Their dedication, professionalism, and composure in the midst of emergency situations are demonstrated on a daily basis, twenty-four hours a day,” the Tioga County statement read. “Countless lives have been saved by them, not only because of their ability to quickly direct emergency services to a situation, but also by guiding first aid over the phone.”

Moss’ proclamation also commended 911 operators for contributing “substantially to the apprehension of criminals, suppression of fires, and treatment of patients.”