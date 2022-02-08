Local law enforcement to crack down on Super Bowl drunk driving

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County law enforcement agencies have announced they will be cracking down on drunk driving during the Big Game on Sunday.

In the announcement, Chemung County Executive Chris Moss said the STOP-DWI campaign is part of a statewide effort to keep the roads safe from February 11 to February 14 over Super Bowl weekend. According to the announcement, Super Bowl weekend is historically deadly for impaired drivers.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office and local police departments will participate in the campaign.

Drivers are also encouraged to create a Sober Plan to find a safe ride home. The County said the STOP-DWI app can help impaired drivers create a plan.