ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Deputy Sheriff’s Association has announced its Shop with a Cop event that will take place this weekend in Chemung County.

The event will take place on Sunday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Target, where uniformed officers from local law enforcement agencies will be taking children in need throughout Chemung County gift shopping for their families. The goal of the event is to provide children with a fun-filled day, while also helping to form positive relationships with law enforcement.

Law enforcement will lead a procession from the Horseheads Middle School to Target for shopping with their “Partner for the Day”. Each child will receive a partner to shop with and will spend time with them afterward having lunch and wrapping the gifts that they selected. Participating children were nominated to participate in the event by staff from the Elmira City School District, Horseheads School District and the Elmira Heights School District.

Participating law enforcement agencies include the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Elmira Police Department, Horseheads Police Department, Elmira Heights Police Department, West Elmira Police Department and New York State Police.

The event is being made possible by donations made by the Horseheads Middle School, Target, First Transit, The Great American Cookie Company (Arnot Mall) and Guiseppie’s Pizza.