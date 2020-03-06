Local leaders and business owners reflect on memories of Amo Houghton

CORNING, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Amo Houghton and his legacy continues to live on through the memories of local leaders and staple members of the Twin Tiers.

Congressman Tom Reed spoke on his treasured remembrance of the former congressman and chairman of Corning Inc. today at Bath/Haverling High School. Reed touched on everything from memories as a child all the way to the last moment he spoke with Houghton.

When Reed spoke on the matter there was always a bright smile on his face because he stated that’s what Houghton made him do on a consistent basis, smile.

Donna Robbins, the owner of ‘Donna’s Restaurant’ in Corning, is reliving her long time friendship with Amory Houghton, the former Congressman, and CEO of Corning Inc who past away March 6, 2020.

Robbins has been the owner of her Restaurant in the Gaffer District of Corning for over 30 years. She tells 18 News she learned of her long time friend’s death through a phone call and has been reliving his legacy in her head ever since.

Besides his campaigning trail, Donna remembers Amory as a friend to her and a long time customer of her restaurant.

“He was just Amo,” Robbins says, “he didn’t care if you were a Street Sweeper or the President of the United States, he didn’t treat you any different.”



Besides his memorabilia and the thought of her serving him Rubar Pie and cookies Donna says, his legacy will live inside the restaurant walls forever.

STATEMENTS FROM LOCAL LEADERS

State Senator Tom O’Mara –

“On behalf of the entire 58th Senate District, which encompasses the city of Corning that Amo Houghton called home and represented throughout his life, in so many ways and so capably, our condolences go out to the Houghton family. It was a privilege and a pleasure for my family and me to know Amo. What a difference he made for this region! His life and remarkable career in business and in public service were steadfastly defined by dedication, civility, compassion, great humor, and integrity. He absolutely set the standard for a commitment to the people and the workers of the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes. He was one of the great ones and will be missed.”

ASSEMBLYMAN PHIL PALMESANO –

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Houghton family for the loss of a great man who will be deeply missed. Amo’s contributions and imprint on our community, region, state, and nation will be felt long beyond his years here. One of the things I learned from Amo and most admired about him is how hard he worked to encourage civility and collegiality in our politics. A lesson we can all learn from and practice in our daily lives. Thank you, Amo, for your service to our community and nation. May you rest in peace.”

United States Senator Chuck Schumer –