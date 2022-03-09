Local leaders call on NYS to invest more in local roads, bridges

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – Local leaders recently joined the call in Albany to ask for more support for local roads, bridges and culverts.

State Senator Tom O’Mara and Assemblyman Phil Palmesano traveled to Albany on March 8 to call on the State to increase investments in local transportation infrastructure. O’Mara and Palmesano said they were seeking more funding from New York State’s Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program (CHIPS) and the PAVE-NY and BRIDGE-NY programs.

Specifically, there are four areas the leaders are advocating for with their annual “Local Roads are Essential” campaign. The campaign looks to (1) increase the base CHIPS funding from $250 million to $788 million; (2) to increase “Extreme Winter Weather” allocations from $50 million to $150 million; (3) to distribute the proposed $100 million for Governor Hochul’s “Pave our Potholes

program with the CHIPS formula “to ensure equity and fairness”; and (4) to increase the five-year DOT Capital Plan by $11.3 billion to $44.1 billion.

In a joint statement, O’Mara and Palmesano said, “Local roads are essential to New York’s future. We have an unprecedented opportunity to strengthen this state’s commitment. State investment in local transportation infrastructure is a fundamental responsibility and critical to the strength and success of local communities, economies, environments, governments, and taxpayers.”

In her 2022-23 Executive Budget, Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $32.8 billion, five-year DOT Capital Plan for NYS roads, a plan that O’Mara and Palmesano welcomed, according to their news release.