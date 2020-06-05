Local leaders, candidates holding outdoor forum on racial inequality in Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WEMT) – Local leaders and candidates will be in Lafayette Park in Watkins Glen on Sunday, June 7 from 1-5 p.m. for a discussion on racial inequality.

The opportunity to safely register to vote and complete an absentee ballot application will be

available.

1:00 pm: Opening Prayer – Father Steve Lappe from the Schuyler Catholic Community

Elmira/Corning NAACP Leadership: President Georgia Verdier. Vice President Dr. Jimmie Williams

1:45 pm: Leslie Danks Burke – Candidate for NYS Senate

2:00 pm: Tracy Mitrano – Candidate for US Congress

2:15 pm: Joseph Fazzary – District Attorney of Schuyler County

2:30 pm: Tom O’Mara – NYS Senator

2:45 pm: Alison Hunt – District Director for NYS Congressman Tom Reed

Those who attend are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and to wear a mask.