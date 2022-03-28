ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – With Governor Kathy Hochul’s State budget due this week, lawmakers around New York State are weighing in with some final pushes.

Two significant topics of interest in the budget are bail reform and gas prices. Some Democrats don’t want any changes to bail reform while many Republicans want it repealed. And soaring gas prices have lawmakers on both sides of the aisle calling for a pause on the State’s gas tax.

But leaders in the Southern Tier are pushing for more resources to be dedicated to these counties. These pushes included money for infrastructure and healthcare for local residents.

Assemblymember Phil Palmesano said, “Budgeting is all about priorities and these are the things we’re trying to highlight and pinpoint, at least those are some of my priorities… the bail reform, local infrastructure CHIPS, and certainly providing quality care and quality services for our most vulnerable New Yorkers.”

State Senator Tom O’Mara told 18 News, “With what’s ultimately going to be a 216 to 225 billion dollar budget… with all that spending, there’s undoubtedly going to be good things in it. The question is, is that sustainable, and how does that impact New Yorkers going into the future?”